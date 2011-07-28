Talking about having "konfidence!"

Despite recently revealing her psoriasis diagnosis, Kim Kardashian showed off her legs in a swingy skirt and super-high stilettos in L.A. on Wednesday.

The E! star stepped out after filming her hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, clad in a black mini and a snug, striped tank top. The 5-foot-3 beauty reached new heights in a pair of 6-inch-high Christian Louboutin Lady Clou Lucifer Bow Spiked Slingbacks, an edgy, punk-inspired style that makes her just a foot shorter than her 6-foot-9 fiance, basketballer Kris Humphries.

The 30-year-old isn't the only star in Hollywood who's daring enough to wear the crazy, sexy heels. Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez both stepped out earlier this year in a similar style (sans platform), which Kardashian also owns.

