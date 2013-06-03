Let the countdown begin! One day after being feted at her baby shower, Kim Kardashian stepped out in West Hollywood looking ready to pop.

The 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West in July, dressed in comfortable maternity clothes to enjoy lunch at Cecconi restaurant on Monday, June 3.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's baby bump style

The first-time mom-to-be wore a long black maxi dress with a short side slit, and a loose-fitting white blazer for the outing. Nearing the end of her pregnancy, Kardashian gave her feet a rest by wearing flat flip flops.

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnant bikini body

On Sunday, Kardashian's closest friends and family -- including Nicole Richie, NeNe Leakes and Kelly Osbourne -- gathered at friend Shelli Azoff's home in Beverly Hills to celebrate her baby shower. A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian's sisters were "dressed as garden goddesses" for the party.

PHOTOS: Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the perfect match

Later that same night, the season 8 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed that Kardashian and West, 35, are expecting a baby girl, which Us exclusively reported back in February.

"I'm so excited we're having a girl," Kardashian said. "Like, who doesn't want a girl? They're the best. And I know that's what Kanye has always wanted. He wanted a little girl."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Long Black Dress, Flip Flops After Baby Shower