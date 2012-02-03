While in Miami on business (she's scouting new DASH locations and attending the Market America Conference), Kim Kardashian found time to get decked out and hit the town.

The reality star, 31, rocked a curve-hugging nude bandage dress for dinner with her best friend Jonathan Cheban on Thursday night.

PHOTOS: Kim's hottest white dresses

She paired the look with nude Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps, a matching bag and her newly-highlighted hair.

PHOTOS: Why 2011 was Kim's worst year ever

Kardashian arrived in Miami on Wednesday looking stylish in a vibrant blue maxi skirt by Rachel Zoe, white top and sky-high sandals.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's best hairstyles

"Miami is always so vibrant and bright so I wanted to touch down in something that matched the Miami vibe!" she wrote on her blog.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly