Kim Kardashian’s book signing at a New York Barnes & Noble on Tuesday was interrupted by a mob of angry anti-fur protesters. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was in the middle of signing copies of her new book, Selfish, when a swarm of activists marched forward demanding that she stop wearing fur coats.

In a video clip of the signing Kardashian keeps her cool and continues to sign books as people yell in her face, telling her she’s “the most disgusting human being on the planet.” Security is also seen trying to quickly remove the activists from the signing, with a police offer also on hand. “You need to stop wearing fur. It’s horrible. You’re a terrible person,” one protestor tells Kardashian. Another protestor berates her, “Can you make [the autograph] out to all the animals that have been tortured and killed for you to wear a fur coat?” A third protestor says, “Kim, do you know how many animals are tortured and killed for your jackets? Do you know how many animals are skinned alive and anally electrocuted?”

Kardashian is also told she’s a “murderer,” and people repeatedly shout, “Shame on you!” As Gossip Cop reported, Kardashian’s book includes over 300 selfies of the reality star, though it’s unclear if any of them feature her fur outfits. The reality star, of course, has long been a target of PETA, and was infamously flour-bombed by a protester on a red carpet back in 2012.

