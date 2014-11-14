When it comes to lions and tigers and bears, little North West can't get enough.

Kim Kardashian and a few of her friends took her little mini-me to the zoo on Nov. 14, and judging from the smiles, North couldn't have been happier about it.

RELATED: Celeb kids who rule social media

"Zoo day!!!!" Kim captioned an adorable Instagram photo of North at the zoo. "My little lady loves animals so much!!!!"

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's life as a model

In another one of the four pictures that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted, North appears to be fascinated by the seals' habitat while (naturally) wearing a jacket supporting her daddy's music.

RELATED: Kim and North West's matching style

Aside from a day with the animals, the 17-month-old also had a first in her life -- her first hot chocolate. "#auntiespoilingher," Kim wrote.