Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Kanye West are just six months away from becoming first-time parents to a little boy or girl. So have they thought at all about a name for their bundle-of-joy? Perhaps something like Kaleb or Kassidy?

"We're not sure yet," the mom-to-be told E! News, adding that she and West still "have to think about" whether they'll give their future son or daughter a "K" name to carry on her family's tradition. "I have to discuss that with my boyfriend to see where we are. But we'll keep the name private, I think, whenever we decide."

In fact, the 32-year-old plans to start holding back a lot more personal information as her due date approaches -- which could make keeping up with the newest and littlest Kardashian somewhat difficult. Reiterating claims she made earlier that her baby-to-be would not appear on her E! reality shows, the starlet said she felt newly compelled to protect the things and people closest to her. "[I don't] want my career to overshadow the love in my life," she told E!.

That includes her romance with West, 35, whom she calls the love of her life. "I feel like I have divulged so much in the past. Not that that was wrong, but I just choose to be a little bit more private this time around, just for me and my family," Kardashian explained of her yearlong romance with the rapper. "I like to keep all that stuff about why it's so perfect and why it works and all that just between us."

As Us Weekly reported earlier this week, the happy couple will welcome their first child in July. And though legally the E! reality star is still wed to NBA player Kris Humphries (she filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage in October 2011), emotionally she's ready to start a new life with her new family.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford during a visit to the TODAY show on Jan. 15, the pregnant Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star said she was anxious to finalize her split from Humphries, 27, before her baby is born in July. "I'm really hopeful," she told the hosts. "I'm just hoping to get through it sooner than later...it's a process."

