Kim Kardashian will be making an appearance on ABC's Last Man Standing, playing one of the most polarizing reality TV stars in the world, herself.

Kardashian's episode is set to air in February. The storyline reportedly incorporates the newly single socialite by giving her a chance encounter with one of her biggest fans, Mandy (played by Molly Ephraim).

Tim Allen headlines the sitcom, which marked his triumphant return to the small screen 12 years after Home Improvement ended its eight-season run.

Last Man Standing airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

