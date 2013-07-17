Kim Kardashian is keepin' it all in the family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been maintaining a low profile since giving birth to daughter North West on June 15, has plans to debut her post-baby body this summer -- on mom Kris Jenner's new daytime talk show, Kris!

Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that the first-time mom, 32, is eager to make her return to the spotlight a memorable one, and is working hard to get her figure back for the big reveal.

"She wants to show up like Heidi Klum and have everyone marvel at how fast she lost the weight," a source tells Us. Kardashian has already lost 20 of the 50 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

"She won't leave the house until she's thinner," the source added.

Kardashian is currently spending time at Jenner's Hidden Hills, Calif. home, after being told by doctors to take it easy in the five weeks following the baby's birth ("She's frustrated she can't exercise yet," according to the insider.)

At E!'s Upfront event in New York City on Apr. 22, the then-pregnant reality star told Us that it took her a while to adjust to her changing weight and figure.

"It was really hard for me to accept that the body changes, and I was having a different kind of pregnancy than Kourtney did," she said. "She made it look really easy, but ever since the baby started to kick I've really embraced it. Now I love being pregnant!"

Proud mom Jenner couldn't resist gushing over her middle daughter's ability to roll with the punches.

"I've just never seen her this happy," she told Us. "She's just embracing the whole thing, and that just makes me very proud."

