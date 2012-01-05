The Kardashians Take Dallas!

With her sister Khloe and brother-in-law Lamar Odom now living in Texas, 31-year-old Kim made a special trip to the Southern state to spend time with the recently relocated couple.

The tight-knit sisters spent Wednesday afternoon doing a little retail therapy at a local mall before visiting the Dallas Aquarium. Later that evening, Khloe and Kim watched Odom, 32, earn a season-high 15 points during the Mavericks' 98-89 win over the Phoenix Suns.

"Last night I brought Kim to her very first Mavs game," Khloe, 27, wrote on her official blog Thursday. "We had so much fun together cheering on Lamar and his teammates. It's so nice having her in town."

Khloe's ever-busy sister had to cut her trip short due to work commitments.

"It's been real Dallas but there's nothing like home sweet home!" Kim tweeted Thursday morning. "Back on my L.A. grind!"

