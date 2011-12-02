It seemed like Kris Humphries was flipping the script when he countered Kim Kardashian's divorce filing with a legal maneuver of his own -- responding with a request for an annulment of their 72-day marriage on Thursday.

But a source close to Kardashian, 31, tells Us Weekly that's not the whole story by a long shot.

"She initially asked for an annulment, but he said no," the source says.

NBA star Humphries, 26, famously claimed he was blindsided by Kardashian's Oct. 31 move -- but the insider explains that the couple "discussed [splitting up] thoroughly, and he said no annulment. He wasn't blindsided."

The pal adds that Kardashian has no interest in haggling with her ex (they married Aug. 20) in court or in the public eye.

"Kim just wants it to be over and done with and move on," the source says. "She doesn't want a battle, she wants to leave this drama behind."

