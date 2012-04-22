It's not as flashy as her 20.5-carat engagement ring, but Kim Kardashian has some new bling she wants to show off.

The reality star, 31, sported gold and diamond earrings with the initials of her rapper beau, Kanye West, while making her way through LAX airport on Sunday.

Perhaps West, 34, picked up the "K" and "W" studs during the couples' romantic weekend in New York City.

The duo were spotted browsing the racks at Balenciaga, enjoying ice cream from Van Leeuwen and having dinner at Spice Market with Kardashian's family.

The longtime pals took their romance public in the Big Apple April 5 -- where they grabbed lunch at Serafina's, shopped at FAO Schwarz and luxe department store Jeffrey's, among other excursions.

Though she's downplayed romance rumors before, Kardashian has always been close with West; in February, she flew to Paris, France to sit front row at his fashion show.

The rapper, on the other hand, is open about his feelings for Kardashian. He seemed to reference Kardashian in his new song "Way Too Cold," (originally entitled "Theraflu"). Rapping about ex-girlfriend Amber Rose's relationship with fiance Wiz Khalifa, West says, "I fell in love with Kim around the same time she fell in love with him."

Indeed, a pal tells Us Weekly that West "has been genuinely head over heels for [Kim] for a while."

