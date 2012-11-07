Kim Kardashian doesn't have an engagement ring from Kanye West just yet, but in the meantime, she's found herself a pretty sweet placeholder.

Carrying nephew Mason Disick, the reality star, 32, stepped out in Miami Nov. 6, where she flashed a gold band on her ring finger boasting the gilded initials of her beloved.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian -- who is still embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with ex Kris Humphries -- "thinks [she and Kanye] will get engaged and try for a baby once the divorce is final," the source explained.

Regardless, the E! standout and her "Mercy" rapper boyfriend, 35, are determined to not rush into anything.

"After the backlash from ending her 72-day marriage with Kris, Kim would never get engaged until everything was properly handled," the insider shared. "She and Kanye are taking their time. That's the truth."

At the Midori Halloween bash in NYC October 27, Kardashian told Us she's optimistic about where things are headed with West -- especially given all she's learned from her painful split from NBA star Humphries.

"I feel more confident and more wise after this year," she revealed. "It's like you get to a place and you just know what you want."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Wears Gold Ring With Kanye West's Initials