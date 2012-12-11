Leave it to Kim Kardashian to heat things up just as the temperatures outside are dropping.

The reality show starlet doffed her clothes in favor of cream-colored lace lingerie, garter belts and pearls in her most recent photo shoot for French fashion magazine Factice.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's hot bikini body

In the steamy shots, Kardashian, 32, gives the cameras her best bedroom eyes in a series of poses emphasizing her ample cleavage and curves.

"Here are the inside shots from my cover issue of Factice Magazine, shot by Vijat Mohindra," Kim posted on her blog Monday. "I'm so pleased with the way the shots turned out. This was such a glamorous and feminine shoot and it was an honor to work with Vijat."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's sweetest moments

Fur was also a big element in Kardashian's photo shoot -- the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who has raised the ire of PETA in the past, wrapped herself in several peekaboo shawls, coats and shrugs to add to the glam effect of the images.

Revealing the racy photos is likely a good distraction for the reality starlet, who recently lost her tiny kitten Mercy to a rare stomach cancer.

PHOTOS: The Kardashian family photo album

"It is with deep sadness that I have to tell you all that my kitten, Mercy, has passed away," Kardashian posted in her blog on Friday. "My heart is completely broken."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Wears Lingerie, Fur Coat in Sexy French Photo Shoot