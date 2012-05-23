Cruel Summer, cute couple!

Kim Kardashian was the best plus-one ever for beau Kanye West at Wednesday's Cannes Film Festival premiere of Cruel Summer, the rapper's new art film/art installation.

PHOTOS: All the stars at Cannes

The reality star, 31, wore a jaw-dropping gold-and-cream Balmain dress with a plunging neckline and super-short hem, paired with sexy ankle boots. (The frock has already been worn by Katy Perry, Zoe Saldana and other stars.) West, 34, complemented his love of nearly three months in a white shirt, cream jacket, denim and black loafers.

According to a source, the couple "were inseparable" at the afterparty for Cruel Summer, one of the first projects of West's Donda creative firm. The twosome were "kissing in the back the whole time." (West's buddy Jay Z, sans wife Beyonce, showed up to support his frequent collaborator.)

PHOTOS: Kim's best white-hot dresses

On Tuesday, Kardashian told Us Weekly that she's having a blast at this year's star-studded film fest. "It's my first time to cannes and it's amazing! I love it here!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Wears Low-Cut Sexy Dress at Kanye West's Cannes Film Premiere