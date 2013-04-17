Bumpin' her way to the Emerald City? Kim Kardashian was spotted heading into a studio in Hollywood on Wednesday, wearing a form-fitting green dress and matching heels.

Expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West in July, the 32-year-old reality star proudly showed off her pregnancy curves in the snug maternity ensemble. Last month, Kardashian has been facing criticism from online commenters for wearing clothing deemed too tight during her pregnancy. But the reality star fired back in a blog post on March 25.

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnancy style

"I saw some comments that the skirt is too tight for the pregnancy and that's ridiculous!" she wrote. "For any concerned that my clothes are too tight, I have so many pieces custom fit for my growing body! They make pregnancy Spanx which are tight. So this theory sounds ridiculous! I feel my best when I am in heels and chic clothes! Happy mommy, happy baby!"

VIDEO: Kim freaks out over sister Kourtney's breast milk

Kardashian's sister Khloe recently told E! News that the first-time mom-to-be is finally feeling comfortable with her pregnant body.

PHOTOS: Kim's body evolution

"She's really great, I think she's finally feeling great about her pregnancy," Khloe, 28, said. "There's an awkward time [when] you're not really showing and you don't feel like your old self. So now that her bump is alive and in full effect, she's having fun showing it off!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Insured celeb body parts

Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Kim Kardashian's tightest looks