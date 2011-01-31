Kim Kardashian broke down in tears on Sunday's episode of "Kourtney & Kim Take New York" over some in-the-buff photos that appeared last year in W magazine.

"Oh my God, I'm more naked than I was in Playboy," Kim, 30, tearfully tells her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. "I'm so mad right now. [The magazine] promised I would be covered with artwork. You can see the nipples!"

Indeed, although Kardashian's private parts were covered up on the fashion bible's cover image, interior shots revealed her breasts in all their glory.

"The whole concept was sold to me that nothing would be seen," she continued in her emotional rant. "I feel so taken advantage of. ... I've definitely learned my lesson. I'm never taking my clothes off again, even if it's for Vogue."

Her mother, Kris Jenner, later gave her a pep talk about the racy pics, advising Kim to "own" the provocative spread.

"I'm glad I did them," Kim eventually conceded.

