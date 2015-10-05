For the record, Kim Kardashian West loves the end result of pregnancy -- she just doesn't like pregnancy.

"I'm gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL!" she wrote on her subscriber-only app. "I don't enjoy one moment of it and I don't understand people who enjoy it."

A incredibly honest and candid Kim spoke of her struggled with pregnancy in a blog titled "From the Desk Of: How I Really Feel About Being Pregnant."

"Maybe it's the swelling, the backaches or just … how your body expands and nothing fits," she wrote, "I just always feel like I'm not in my own skin."

Kim and her husband Kanye West are set to have a second child, due on Christmas. After the baby, it'll be another few painful months, she wrote.

"People just don't tell you all of the gross things that happen during pregnancy or after," North's momma penned. "Do you know you basically have to wear a diaper for two months afterwards?! LOL! No one told me that! #SoSexy."

It's all a small price to pay, though.

"Really, it is all SO worth it when you have your precious baby in the end!" she said. "So for all my complaining, it's 100 percent worth it and more!!!"