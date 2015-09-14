After much anticipation, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are giving fans an even closer look into their every day lives!

Personal apps and websites for Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all launched on Sept. 14.

Kim shared a welcome video explaining the different features of her app that will allow her to connect more directly with her fans. The reality star's site includes makeup tutorials, her pregnancy style profile, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and never-before-seen photos of Kim and her loved ones. Her app is available in the iTunes store and Google Play.

Khloe, Kendall and Kylie's apps have similar features that are also geared toward their distinct personalities and interests.

The Kardashian apps are partnership with Whalerock Industries.