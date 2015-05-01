Did Kim Kardashian West just say that sex isn't fun? Well, sort of.

The reality star has been open about her desire to have another child with her husband Kanye West, but quite frankly, it was more fun the first time around.

RELATED: The Kardashians' most iconic magazine covers

"We are trying. We try every single day. You can't try harder than we try," she told E! News. "It's getting exhausting. He always says, 'Trying for baby No. 2 isn't as fun as trying to baby No. 1.'"

RELATED: Bruce Jenner: Friends and family lend support

In fact, having another baby is harder than marriage, or so she hears.

"They say that the first year and everything in marriage is the hardest, and I'm like, 'If this is the hardest, then life is going to be really good—because it's just not hard,'" she said.

But, it is eye opening.

RELATED: Celebs who had breakup makeovers

"You just learn all the little things about each other," she said. "We love to work out together. We love to have the TV on and I'm cooking and we're playing with our daughter. You know we have this routine…[we] love being together. And so I think you learn something about each other every single day when you're living together."

Fun, fun, fun.