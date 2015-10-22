There was a whole lotta bumpin' going on at Kim Kardashian West's birthday party.

In honor of the expectant birthday girl, guests at Kim's party on Oct. 21 were handed fake baby bumps to wear. How appropriate.

"Not sure if that was to make me feel less huge or just a fun cool theme but I loved it & had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women," she wrote about the evening and the baby-centric theme. "Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!"

In a photo posted to Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, the mother-of-three, donning a fake bump, wrote, "I wasn't expecting to look this way again quite yet, but Happy Pregnant Birthday @kimkardashian!!" The photo showed Kris Jenner also wearing the evening's large-bellied accessory.

With belly's on, Kim and her guests took in a screening of "Steve Jobs" at Westlake Cinepolis theater in Los Angeles.

"My husband never ceases to amaze me! He rented out the entire movie theater to screen the new Steve Jobs (It's sooooo good BTW) and had all of my family & close friends come dressed up as their best pregnant Kim look (fake baby bumps provided on arrival!)" Kim captioned a photo of her three-tiered birthday cake that bared the message, "Happy Pregnant Birthday Kim."

The revelry comes as the Kardashian-Jenner family tries to return to some semblance of normalcy in light of Lamar Odom's situation. On the same day as Kim's birthday, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar decided to call off their divorce as he recovers from his comatose state.