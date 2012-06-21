She's only dated Kanye West since March, but Kim Kardashian couldn't be more smitten with the rap superstar.

Opening up to Oprah Winfrey in part-two of her interview airing Sunday on Oprah's Next Chapter, the reality star, 32, says longtime friend turned lover West has a calming influence on her wildly hectic life.

"It's very comforting to have someone that knows everything about you, that respects you, understands you, has gone through similar things," Kardashian -- who filed to divorce Kris Humphries on Halloween 2011 -- says of West, whom she first met a decade ago.

Admitting to Winfrey, 51, that she went into a "deep depression" after splitting from Humphries, Kardashian believes her relationship with West, 35, is strengthened because her recent bitter breakup. "I feel like I'm at a really happy, good space," she gushes.

Having recently enjoyed a romantic weekend in Paris earlier this month, the inseparable couple of four months is already considering taking things to the next level. In fact, West may well be The One for Kardashian. "They're seriously talking marriage. And yes, she would [accept his proposal]," a source tells Us Weekly.

Watch more of Kardashian's chat with Winfrey in the clip above before part two of the Kardashian family-themed Oprah's Next Chapter airs Sunday at 8 p.m. (EST).

