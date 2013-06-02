Showered with love, indeed! Kim Kardashian's closest friends and family celebrated the reality star's baby shower on Sunday, June 2 in Beverly Hills.

A hundred of the couple's loved ones, including NeNe Leakes, Nicole Richie, Tracy Anderson, Maria Menounos, Malika Haqq, Robin Antin, Brittny Gastineau, Lisa Gastineau, Carole Bayer Sager, Kim Stewart and Kelly Osbourne were on hand to celebrate Kim, 32, and boyfriend, Kanye West, who are expecting their first child.

According to an eyewitness, deliveries of large white tulips and white roses were seen being brought into friend Shelli Azoff's home, where the party was held. Guests were met with valet parking guards while a mix of eclectic music played, including hits by Bruno Mars and Daft Punk.

The party arrivals started around 11 a.m. with Kim seen arriving in her Range Rover at around 11:45 a.m. Inside the party, where cameras were reportedly filming for the upcoming new season, an eyewitness tells Us the crowd sounding like were having fun at the event -- with "big cheers" and "woooooh's!" erupting from inside the party.

As for the attire, a source tells Us, "The sisters were dressed as garden goddesses!" Showing off their looks on their Instagram pages, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner dressed casual and chic for the party.

Kendall, 16, wore a baby blue mini dress with flowing hair and hoop earrings. In the background, white garden furniture was shown underneath a sprawling white tent with white flowers sitting on the table. In Khloe's picture, she's seen embracing husband Lamar Odom, wearing a long white belted gown, accessorizing the dress with a white floral hair crown.

Mom Kris Jenner's color choice for the day? Hot pink! Posting pictures from the day's events, she showed off her Tom Ford bright pink purse and Valentino pink studded heels.

The party, which West, 35, attended towards the end, was planned by Sharon Sacks.

In lieu of gifts, the couple "asked for donations to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago," a pal tells Us.

During the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 2 at 9 p.m on E!, the gender of Kim and West's baby will be revealed.

