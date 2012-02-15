Kim Kardashian's Cleavage at Clive Davis Bash: Too Much?
She failed at winning Ben Flajnik's heart on this season of The Bachelor, lasting only two episodes, but Jenna Burke was arguably the best dressed contestant on the show.
PHOTOS: Meet Bachelor Ben's sexy singles
The New York City-based blogger, 27, instantly gained fans with her chic J.Crew white sequin cocktail dress and on-trend ombre hair color.
VIDEO: Worst dressed Bachelor contestants
And in the video above, Burke takes on celebrity fashion including the super-revealing dress Kim Kardashian wore to Clive Davis' Grammy party just hours after Whitney Houston's shocking death.
Tell Us: Was Kim's dress too sexy for the party?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 10 hours ago These are the stars we lost in 2019
- Mar. 07, 2019 See all the stars who've debuted new hair looks in 2019
- 11 hours ago Film and TV femme fatales: Where are they now?