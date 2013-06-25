Kris Jenner is now a proud grandmother of three! During a June 25 appearance on the Today show, the 57-year-old talk show host opened up about her daughter Kim Kardashian and her granddaughter North West. "Everyone's doing really well at home," Jenner said of the first-time mom, 32, and the newborn, 10 days. "The baby's doing great and happy and healthy and it's a really joyful time."

The E! reality star -- also grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason, 3, and Penelope, 11 months -- added that baby North "is amazing."

When co-anchor Matt Lauer asked Jenner if she could share any pictures of Kim's first baby with boyfriend Kanye West, the momager jokingly replied, "I'd have to kill you if I showed you my cell phone."

Jenner then shifted the conversation back to her eponymous talk show. "I'm giving birth to something July 15," she joked, referencing the series premiere. "It's more of a lifestyle show: health, fitness, fashion, food and pop culture. . . I'm so looking forward to it."

In the July 1 issue of Us Weekly, a family source said that baby North -- nicknamed "Nori" by her parents -- "is tiny and perfect. She looks just like Kim -- with her dark hair and some of her features."

Kim, her baby and her beau are currently staying at Jenner's home while they renovate their own place in L.A.'s Bel Air neighborhood. The project won't be completed until December, but an insider said it's unlikely they'll still with Kim's mom that long: "They are looking at rentals."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is "Happy and Healthy," Says Kris Jenner