Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from Kris Humphries sells at auction

Us Weekly

Someone really, really wanted Kim Kardashian's hand-me-down bling. The reality star's engagement ring from ex-husband Kris Humphries sold at a Christie's auction in New York on Oct. 15 for a whopping $620,000, Us Weekly can confirm.

Bidding opened on the bauble at $200,000, with an as-yet-unknown online buyer scooping up the Lorraine Schwartz creation, which features a 16.21-carat center diamond and two 1.8-carat side diamonds.

With Christie's markup, the anonymous buyer will pay a total of $749,000 for the ring. Despite that six-figure sum, it's a significant drop from the ring's initial reported worth of $2 million.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' wedding

It was confirmed last month that NBA player Humphries, 28, was selling the ring with which he proposed to Kardashian, now 32, back in May 2011. The auction catalog noted that that a portion of the proceeds from the item's sale would benefit an as-yet-undetermined charity.

"Kim has been waiting for the day he would auction it," a source told Us in September. "Everyone always asked what Kim did with the ring -- she silently gave it back over a year ago! And Kris waited until the divorce was final to sell it."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' sexy honeymoon

"The ring is definitely not worth $2 million, not even half of that," sniffs the source. Indeed, Kardashian, not Humphries, initially paid for the ring herself.

PHOTOS: Kim's post-baby style

Married for a scant 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce on Oct. 31, 2011, Kardashian and Humphries finalized their contentious split in May of this year. The reality superstar, of course, is now a happy mom to daughter North West with boyfriend (but not-yet-fiancé) Kanye West.

For old times sake, click through to see more photos of Kim and Kris ...