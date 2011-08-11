As if Kim Kardashian's curves weren't already out of this world, now she's taking them to another dimension -- literally.

The stunning bride-to-be celebrated the launch of World's Most Beautiful, the first-ever magazine shot entirely in 3-D, in which she's cover girl and featured model, in West Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday night.

"When I found out I was shooting this cover, I had no idea that it was going to be in 3-D, so that was really cool," she tells Us Weekly of the innovative shoot.

The magazine's concept was the brainchild of photographer Nick Saglimbeni, who used a custom-made, trademarked camera.

So what did the 30-year-old think of seeing her famous body pop of the page?

"[Nick] handed me 3-D glasses and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' It was so cool!," she says of the pics.

World's Most Beautiful magazine is available Aug. 8 in a limited-edition print version for $4.99, as well as for free on iPads, iPhones and Android phones.

