Kim Kardashian's Leopard-Print Mini: Love It or Hate It?
Kim Kardashian has a new attitude on life for 2012, but it appears that her style is staying the same for now.
The newly single reality star, 31, joined her siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian plus mom Kris Jenner and half sisters Kylie and Kendall -- at Thursday night's opening of the Kardashian Khaos boutique at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and wore her favorite eye-catching print.
Kardashian showed off her famous curves in the super short leopard-print dress, which featured a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with sky-high wedges, a wide black leather belt and a sleek ponytail.
Tell Us: Are you tired of Kim's leopard looks are they still stylish?
