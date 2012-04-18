Will Kim Kardashian be running for mayor of Glendale, Calif.?

The 31-year-old reality star's rep cleared up the confusion to Us Weekly after a unaired clip posted Tuesday from Khloe and Lamar showed Kim saying, "I decided I'm going to run for the mayor of Glendale."

"Kim has always looked for opportunities to grow and also do what she can to help and support the Armenian community," her rep said in a statement to Us. "She's learning more about ways in which she can help to do her part to make a difference in the community."

In the clip (obtained by Radar Online), Kardashian ponders a career in politics.

"Noelle [Keshishian] is going to head my campaign, but it's going to be in five years," she tells her little sister Khloe Kardashian-Odom, 27. "I have to buy a house there [because] you have to have residency."

"Noelle and I are looking into all the requirements and she's going to help me with my campaign, because it's like Armenian town," she adds. "I need to wait, like, five years."

