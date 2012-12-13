Is Kim Kardashian's latest look a fashion risk worth taking?

The reality starlet, 32, stepped out in Miami on Dec. 12 wearing a not-so-basic black ensemble: a midriff-baring black crop top and a skin-tight leather peplum skirt that barely contained her world-famous curves. She completed the look with pointy-toed pumps, smoky eyes, and black nail polish.

Kardashian has never been shy about flaunting her figure in super-sexy ensembles, but she's become even more daring since hooking up in March with rapper Kanye West, who has his own clothing line.

(Incidentally, the hip hop star also donned a leather skirt recently -- at Wednesday's 12-12-12 concert in New York City benefiting Hurricane Sandy relief efforts.)

"[You're] getting on best dressed lists now," West said on his girlfriend's E! reality show while admiring Kardashian in a cleavage-baring green gown. "You're stepping into this territory. You look amazing -- it's a new Kim!"

Indeed, the brunette bombshell seems to be experimenting with a sultrier, more grown-up look these days.

"Fashion is all about experimenting to try and find your style," she wrote on her blog earlier this year. "You [will] have some hits and misses along the way."

