First-time mom-to-be Kim Kardashian has a special Mother's Day message to the women in her life who are helping her prepare for motherhood. The 32-year-old star shared a sweet note to her grandmother, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney on her website Sunday, May 12.

"Mother's Day is one of my favorite holidays because it's a special day to honor my role model and best friend," she wrote. "As I'm counting the days until I finally get to be a mother, I'm a bit nervous and anxious but also excited knowing that I learned from the very best."

"My mom is a strong and ambitious career woman that despite her busy schedule and the millions of things she has going on, she still manages to put family first and continues to look out for us every day," Kardashian explained. "I'm honored to follow in her footsteps and make her proud like I am of her."

"And also my wonderful grandma MJ, such a strong and inspirational woman in my life!" she wrote. "I love you so much!"

Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West in July, has also been looking up to older sister Kourtney for guidance.

"My sister, best friend, and mentor has also taught me so much about motherhood from being the most incredible mom to Mason and Penelope," Kim shared. "She is super woman . . . and I am so lucky to have her as my guide and confidant as I too become a mother."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian's Mother's Day Message: I'm "Nervous and Anxious" to Become a Mom