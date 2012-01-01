New year, new hairdo!

Kim Kardashian rang in 2012 with a fresh new hairstyle: full, blunt bangs.

Dressed up in a white-hot Gucci mini with a keyhole cutout at the neckline, the Kim and Kourtney Take New York star showed off her famous curves at Tao Nightclub in Las Vegas Saturday. She paired her waist-length locks with Loren jewels and metallic peep-toe pumps.

The 31-year-old, who filed for divorce on Oct. 31 after just 72 days of marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries, was more than happy to kick-off a new start. And while the sparkle may have fizzled out from her relationship, Kardashian notes that she'll make up for it by glitzing out her wardrobe.

"I wasn't a big sequin fan, but I just got into sequins for our Christmas card where I wore this little tuxedo jacket," she told Us Weekly before the clock struck midnight at Tao. "And I'm seeing lots of metallics [that I want to wear] more casually."

2011 also marked one of the star's most questionable fashion choices -- a leopard print, bell-bottom jumpsuit. So will we see Kardashian in an adult onesie anytime soon?

"To get it out there, I'm not feeling jump suits at the moment!" she exclaimed.

