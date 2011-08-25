Way before Kim Kardashian donned three custom Vera Wang wedding gowns for her lavish August 20 nuptials, the reality star was already obsessed with wearing white dresses.

PHOTOS: Stars who wore Vera Wang wedding dresses

Case in point, with her big day just a week away, the bride-to-be did a practice run in a white Antonio Berardi gown at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards on August 14, and also chose a skin-tight white number for her three-hour rehearsal dinner at The Montage's Scarpetta in Beverly Hills on August 18.

PHOTOS: Kim looks stunning in these white dresses!

And we found a nearly identical version of her rehearsal dinner look for just $138 on celebboutique.com. The "Hollywood" White Galaxy Pencil Dress has the same curve-enhancing silhouette and chic cap sleeves.

