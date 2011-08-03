Mark those calendars, dolls!

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding extravaganza will air in a two-part special on E! Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10. At 9 p.m.

Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event will take viewers inside the glitz, glamour and romance of the 30-year-old reality star and her NBA beau's "I do's."

On Monday, Kardashian confirmed that she'd be walking down the aisle in her "dream wedding dress" by Vera Wang. "Vera has been a close family friend for a long time and we had talked about this moment for years," she gushed on her blog. "So when it came to picking my wedding dress designer, she was the first person I thought of. No one designs gowns the way she does!"

She and Humphries, 26, dropped by Hansen Cakes in L.A. on Friday to taste potential desserts for their big day; she also checked out flowers the next day at Mark's Garden in Sherman Oaks.

Another pre-wedding tradition already crossed off the list? Both Kardashian and Humphries had their bachelorette and bachelor bashes last month in Las Vegas. Although they initially promised not to see each other, Kardashian wandered next door and crashed Humphries' fete at LAVO. A source told Us Weekly Humphries proudly kissed his fiance in front of the entire nightclub.

