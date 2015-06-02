Don't mess with #PregnantKiki!

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast the lies surrounding her newly announced second pregnancy, starting with an expletive-filled rant. Kim tweeted: "Can't wait til my website is active! I'm gonna do live video streaming so every time someone talks s--- I can go blast the f--- outta them." She followed that up with: "Pregnant Kiki does not play!!!! *BLOOP!*" She also alluded to the fact that someone close to her might be inventing the lies, writing: "I just mean rumors or lies. People make up so much even people close who u think are legit. Truth time."

The Twitter tirade didn't end there. The reality star addressed a tweet from a fan that informed her talk show host Wendy Williams had hypothesized that Kim would be using a surrogate and wearing a prosthetic belly to fake her pregnancy this time around. To those rumors Kim tweeted: "Please! This is the type of stuff I will address. If I got a surrogate I would say I did! Thankfully I didn't have 2."

Tweeting at another fan concerned she was going to war with those spreading the rumors, Kim explained: "Trust me I won't give lames the time of day!Don't have that much free time now! Still have about 30 businesses 2run"

Since this type of rant isn't characteristic of Kim, Twitter apparently contacted the celebrity to check if she was the voice behind the tweets. This amused Kim, who went back to Twitter to set the record straight: "Hahahaha Twitter just contacted me to see if I've been hacked. LOL #JustPregnantKeeks."

This all comes on the heels of People magazine reporting that Kim and husband Kanye West underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their second child. A source told the magazine that Kim and Kanye had been trying to to get pregnant for eight months, and Kim went through three surgeries in an attempt to repair her uterus before they were told conceiving on her own wouldn't be possible.

The celebrity couple started IVF treatments four months ago, and reportedly conceived a month later. Kim told reporters at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards on Monday night that she has having "the worst morning sickness, day sickness, night sickness," and expressed via Twitter Tuesday before her angry rant: "So f------ sick today on all levels!!!!! UGHHHHHHHHH I can't deal!!!!!!!!!! Praying I get through the day!"