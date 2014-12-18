It's a side of Kim Kardashian we rarely get to see: au naturel.

Usually dolled up for high-end events and parties, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was spotted leaving the gym without makeup in Los Angeles!

Repeat: Kim Kardashian was without makeup!

Donning black workout clothes with her hair parted in the middle and tied in a pony tail, Kim put on a brave face as photographers snapped away, capturing her makeup-less moment.

Perhaps Kim was at the gym working off some aggression after she was recently slammed for cropping her daughter, North, out of an Instagram photo.

Kim responded to her critics, tweeting: "Wait is this really news that I posted a selfie and cropped my daughter out? LOL." She then added, "Her eyes were closed and I was feeling my look! Can I live?!?!"

Work it girl!