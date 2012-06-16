The Kardashians like big hair and they cannot lie.

In their newest photo shoot for Kardashian Kollection at Sears, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim are all dolled up with huge, voluminous blowouts and picture-perfect skin.

PHOTOS: Kardashian family album

"This is one of my favorite photo shoots my sisters and I have done together!" pregnant Kourtney, 33, shared on her blog alongside the photo above. "Shout out to the amazing glam team: Peter Savic did my hair. Francesca Tolot did my makeup. Photographer was Alix Malka. And Simone Harouche was the stylist! Love you guys!"

VIDEO: Kourtney begs Scott to be more romantic

In addition to flawless hair and makeup, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian trio model new designs from their Kardashian Kollection line. Khloe, 27, sports a sheer black blouse and models a statement bracelet, Kourtney (who is due with her second child with Scott Disick in July) wears a high-neck green number and holds a leopard-print clutch, and Kim, 31, models jeweled rings and a black and green polka-dot outfit.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Rock Big, Bombshell Hair in Latest Photo Shoot