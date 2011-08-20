Ladies and Gentleman, for the first time as husband and wife: Kim and Kris Humphries!

Just after 7 p.m. today, Kim Kardashian officially became Kim Humphries when she said "I do" to her beau of one year. The Montecito ceremony was attended by an A-list gathering of celebrities. Ryan Seacrest, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, LaLa & Carmelo Anthony, Ciara, Kathie Lee Gifford, Sugar Ray Leonard and more looked on while Kim & Kris exchanged their vows.

Kim's Vera Wang gown, which has remained a mystery for weeks, made for a dynamic entrance as the bride's arrival elicited gasps from the room. As for Kris, he looked incredibly dapper in a made to measure Ermenegildo Zegna tuxedo. Kim's sisters -- Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall & Kylie -- stunned as bridesmaids, while Rob Kardashian and Lamar Odom served as groomsmen.

GALLERY: Five Years of Kim Kardashian's Best Fashions

Earlier today, Kim expressed her excitement and gratitude on her official blog: "I can't believe it's finally here! Thank you so much to everyone who made this day happen!!!!!"

Related stories on ETonline.com:Samantha Harris: On The Scene