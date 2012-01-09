LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Vertigo" star Kim Novak says she feels violated because music from the Alfred Hitchcock film is used in "The Artist."

The 78-year-old actress said in a statement released Monday that the filmmakers of the French black-and-white homage to silent film had no reason "to depend on Bernard Herrmann's score from `Vertigo' to provide more drama."

Novak, who played a dual role opposite Jimmy Stewart in the 1958 thriller, said that even though Herrmann was given "a small credit at the end," she believed "this kind of filmmaking trick to be cheating."

"The Artist" leads the Golden Globes with six nominations and is expected to be a front-runner at this year's Academy Awards.

A spokeswoman for "The Artist" distributor The Weinstein Co. did not immediately return messages seeking comment.