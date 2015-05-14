Kim Richards could be headed to the slammer.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County D.A. has officially charged the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star with public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer stemming from an April 2015 incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim landed in hot water with the law during the wee hours of April 16, 2015, after a night of hard partying at the hotel's Polo Lounge. According to reports, the trouble started when the former child star began acting "unruly" and was asked to leave the hotel. Police were called to forcibly remove her after she reportedly locked herself in a bathroom.

At the time, Kim was taken to a local jail and charged with trespassing, public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

The reality-TV star has since checked into a rehab facility in Malibu, Calif. She previously sought treatment for alcohol-related issues in 2011 and admitted to being an alcoholic during a 2012 appearance on "Watch What Happens: Live."

Kim could face as much as two and a half years in jail if convicted of the charges against her.