Kim Richards has fled rehab after being there for a full month.

The reality star, according to TMZ, packed her bags and left her Malibu treatment facility in the middle of the night, fleeing under the cover of darkness.

"Although she lasted more than 30 days," the website said, "she'd had enough because she wasn't getting along with the staff, including the doctors."

The timing is interesting as it pertains to Kim's family. Most of her family is still in London, after attending Nicky Hilton's wedding. Kim has famously butted heads with her family in the past. She was reportedly belligerent at her daughter's Mexican wedding, prompting her daughter Brooke to cut off communication. Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have "washed their hands" of her, choosing to go with a tough love approach.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star (she reportedly won't be returning) had apparently been doing well in rehab. Several family members visited her on July 4, where Kim seemed healthy and happy.

Several media outlets reported that Kim was to stay in rehab for three months after she was initially admitted.

Radar Online quotes a source who said that Kim will continue to do outpatient, but she has left the inpatient program.

"She said that she was finally cured and is ready to get on with her life because she has so many projects right now and in-patient rehab does not fit into her schedule," the source said. "Almost everyone in the program told her that it was not a good idea to leave treatment early, that she could relapse, but she didn't listen."