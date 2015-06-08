Kim Richards is a woman with no home. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recently had to pack up and leave her Los Angeles-area home because she can't afford to live there anymore.

The reality star is currently in rehab, but she'll be forced to house hunt as soon as she gets out, which will likely be in 30-60 days.

After her Mexican vacation and before re-entering rehab, Kim returned to the home, only to box up her belongings and put them in storage. The home was often featured in "RHOBH."

TMZ reports that Kim will likely rent something smaller, perhaps a condo, when she gets out of rehab.

Kim likely could have stayed at her sister's house while house hunting, but that seems far fetched at this point, considering Kim Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have "washed their hands" of Kim.