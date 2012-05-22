Kim Richards has come a long way since leaving rehab in January.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 47, sought treatment for alcoholism in early December. It was the self-admitted alcoholic's third stint in rehab.

PHOTOS: Celebrity rehab centers

"I'm getting reconnected with my kids, and that's been a huge thing for me. It's not what I expected when I came home. I was like, 'Hey! I'm home! Let's all get back exactly where we were!' And they were like, 'Ummm, life is a little different now,'" Richards told Us Weekly at the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, Calif., on Friday. "So it was like a little bit of a challenge when I got home, which I didn't expect."

VIDEO: Lisa Vanderpump impersonates Kim Richards

The single star -- mom to Brooke, 25, Whitney, 21, Chad, 20, and Kimberly, 16 -- added that she's slowly getting back to the happy-go-lucky person she used to be.

"We're getting reestablished in our relationships, and it's really rewarding," Richards told Us. "It's been a little bit of a hurdle, but it's definitely challenging and exciting, and really better than it's been in I don't know how long."

PHOTOS: Biggest 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' bombshells

Meanwhile, Richards' co-star Camille Grammer, 43, assured Us she will be "popping up here and there" during Season 3 of the Bravo hit. "I'll be making guest appearances."

"I went through fighting with the girls, I went through bonding with the girls -- I feel like they're my big dysfunctional family," Grammer said. "I enjoyed being with them. We've all been through so much. I've been through so much in my personal life, and they've been there, riding this wave with me."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Sober Stars

Demi Lovato: 'I Think Sober Is Sexy'

Countdown: Top 15 Hottest Housewives