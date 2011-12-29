Despite reports that Kim Richards had checked out of an undisclosed rehab treatment center Thursday, an insider confirms that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is staying put -- albeit, with some difficulty.

"Kim tried to leave and she ended up coming back," the insider tells Us Weekly. "She is and was being very defiant and is obviously not having the easiest time."

Richards, 47, exposed her erratic behavior due to alcohol abuse on multiple episodes of the Bravo franchise and checked into rehab on December 5 -- her second admittance since 2010.

Younger sister Kyle called Kim an "alcoholic" on the explosive season-one finale, and Kim's bizarre, erratic behavior escalated during season two, when her abnormal conduct caused costar Brandi Glanville to accuse of her being "wasted out of her f-cking mind" during game night at Dana Wilkey's house.

"Kim's alcohol addiction along with other substance abuse problems has been obvious for quite some time, but it's really good that she's finally getting help," one source told Us December 6.

