Kim Richards' Kids 'Begging Her' to Quit Real Housewives
Kim Richards' children want her to step away from the camera.
"They're begging her not to sign on for a third season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," since it's been so humiliating for them," a source tells Us Weekly.
PHOTOS: Biggest 'Housewives' moments
Following her bizarre behavior, clashes with sister Kyle Richards and odd relationship with beau Ken Blumenfeld on Season 2 of the Bravo smash, Richards, 47, just completed a month in rehab for alcoholism.
PHOTOS: Most shocking reality show bombshells
"This has been a lifelong struggle for her, and this wasn't her first time in rehab," the source says.
Still, a second insider counters that the reality star's kids "do want her to do the show. They want the public to see what their mother is really like. She is the most incredible woman when she's sober."
PHOTOS: Messiest celeb meltdowns
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Unsolicited Advice: Hollywood Families Edition
'Real Housewives' -- Like or Dislike?
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 12 hours ago These stars are expanding their families in 2019!
- Jan. 14, 2019 Count down the best TV spinoffs of all time!