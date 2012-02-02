Kim Richards' children want her to step away from the camera.

"They're begging her not to sign on for a third season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," since it's been so humiliating for them," a source tells Us Weekly.

Following her bizarre behavior, clashes with sister Kyle Richards and odd relationship with beau Ken Blumenfeld on Season 2 of the Bravo smash, Richards, 47, just completed a month in rehab for alcoholism.

"This has been a lifelong struggle for her, and this wasn't her first time in rehab," the source says.

Still, a second insider counters that the reality star's kids "do want her to do the show. They want the public to see what their mother is really like. She is the most incredible woman when she's sober."

