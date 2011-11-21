Is Ken Blumenfeld real househusband material?

On last week's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim Richards came clean with sister Kyle about the man she had been secretly seeing for a year and their imminent plans to move in together.

Kyle was visibly shocked and upset by her older sister's mysterious new guy -- whose unsavory past has been popping up online -- but what do the other castmates thinK?

"I had mixed feelings" about Blumenfeld, Paul Maloof, Adrienne Maloof's plastic surgeon hubby, admitted to Us Weekly during a visit to Us' NYC headquarters. "The jury's still out."

Find out why Blumenfeld "got upset" with Paul in this exclusive interview, Where he and Adrienne also open up to Us about their young sons, why you won't ever see them on their Bravo hit, and how to handle rowdy boys (who pee on the lawn?!) at social events.

Plus, more details on Kim's odd "intoxicated" behavior (provoked by a bad combination of anti-depressants), Adrienne's new shoe line and more.

Watch our exclusive interview now!

