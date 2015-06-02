Another day, another dose of drama for Kim Richards.

In the wake of rumors that the the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star fell off the wagon at her daughter's wedding comes the equally unsavory news that she's being sued over a dog bite.

People reports Kelly Crossley filed suit against Richards in Los Angeles Tuesday, claiming the reality star's pitbull, Kinglsey, gave Crossley "grave" injuries when it allegedly bit her on Sept. 1 at Richards' home. Crossley maintains the dog's previous attacks on others should have sparked Richards to take preventative measures with guests. (According to People, Richards claims she took the dog to a trainer in November following a series of bite incidents.)

Crossley is reportedly asking for coverage of medical bills, income lost from missing work and damages -- both punitive and for Crossley's "pain and suffering."

In December, Kay Rozario sued Richards after being bitten by the dog -- a fact Lisa Rinna took delight in tweeting about back in April. Kingsley's growing list of victims also include Richards' niece -- Kylie Richards' daughter -- which may have contributed to reports that Kyle and her husband have "washed their hands" of Kim.

Kim, meanwhile, has reportedly returned to rehab.