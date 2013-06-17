It was the perfect day for a white wedding! Former America's Next Top Model contestant and MTV VJ Kim Stolz married her love of two years Lexi Ritsch on Saturday, June 15. The brides shared picture from their outdoor wedding ceremony via their respective Instagram accounts.

PHOTOS: Beautiful celebrity weddings

In one picture, the newlyweds linked arms while walking down the grassy aisle in Stolz's parents' backyard. "Best moment ever," Stolz wrote in the photo caption.

PHOTOS: TV and movie weddings

Stolz, 30, co-owns New York City-based restaurant The Dalloway with The Real L Word's Amanda Leigh Dunn. She co-operates the SoHo eatery with her new wife, Ritsch. "If you can start a business and survive it with someone, then you can pretty much do anything," Stolz told the New York Times before getting married. "I definitely see us working on something great together, always."

Spending so much time together could be problematic for some couples, but not for Stolz and Ritsch. "The biggest thing with working with someone who you love and adore is you have to believe what they're telling you," Ritsch explained. "You can't fall back on, 'They're just a jerk. Who cares what they say?' Because she's going to be my wife."

PHOTOS: Celebrity bridesmaids

Stolz said not a day goes by that she isn't recognized by one of their patrons. "So many of her fans look up to her," Ritsch said. "They thank her for paving the path and setting the standard of, 'You have to come out and you have to live your life.' Those are the moments I'm just so, so, so proud and just so excited to be with her." (Stolz was America's Next Top Model's first openly gay contestant during Cycle 5 in 2005; she made it to the final five before being eliminated.)

VIDEO: America's Next Top Model's wildest meltdowns

On June 16, Stolz shared a picture of the clouds at sunset via Instagram. "Sad to leave mom and dad's house," she wrote, "but the honeymoon begins in 24 hours!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Stolz Marries Lexi Ritsch: See Pictures From the Top Model's Wedding!