Kim Zolciak-Biermann: My waist trainer didn't cause my medical issue
Don't "waist" your time blaming Kim Zolciak Biermann's Transient Ischemic Attack on one of her favorite accessories.
After the reality star suffered what she referred to as a "mini stroke," many wondered if her love of her waist trainer had something to do with setting off the complications.
On Oct. 15, Kim blasted the skeptics by posting a photo to her Instagram account while wearing a purple waist trainer. She then went into detail about her medical event, all while defending her favorite waist-tightening tool.
"Good morning!!!!" she began, "You guys know I love my @nowaistclique waist trainer, I have heard all sorts of ppl commenting on 'what might have caused my mini stroke' let me be real clear, I am a very healthy woman who takes great care of myself, however I was born with PFO (a hole in my heart) which enabled a clot to cross over and stop oxygen to my brain for a very short time in turn causing me to have a TIA, I will be having heart surgery to repair it."
She continued, "By no means did my waist trainer cause my blood clot or my TIA. I would never use anything nor promote anything that I personally didn't love or something that was dangerous. I LOVE LIFE WAY TOO MUCH! and I have a whole lotta living to do. #KeepItTight #Hourglass #CommentRudeIBlockYou #HeartAwareness #THANKYOUFORALLYOURPRAYERS."