Another day, another hospital selfie for Kim Zolciak-Biermann!

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to announce that she was doing well after undergoing heart surgery -- while also sharing a photo of herself looking gorgeous sans makeup in a hospital gown, of course.

"My ❤ surgery was a success!! I can't wait to be back on my feet 100%! Glad it's over! Quite the whirlwind this last month has been...but such a blessing too 😊 #MyFamilyHasBeenAmazing #TheFalconsHaveBeenSoSupportive #GodIsIncredible #Blessed #Grateful #ThankYouToMyDoctorsAndNurses #AmazingTeam," she captioned the photo of herself.

2015 has been quite the year for the reality-TV, who suffered a mini-stroke on Sept 23.

Fortunately, the incident proved to be a blessing in disguise: It helped doctors discover Kim's pre-existing health condition.

"The minor TIA [transient ischemic attack] revealed that I have a PFO [patent foramen ovale], a hole in my heart that never closed," she reportedly told Michael Strahan during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 8.

We certainly hope this is the last hospital selfie we'll see from Kim in a long, long time!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars' surprising medical revelations

Kim Zolciak's changing looks

'Real Housewives' cast highs and lows