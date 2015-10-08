The scare that left Kim Zolciak-Biermann temporarily unable to speak or move the left side of her body was not random. In fact, she says it was "a blessing in disguise."

Speaking to Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 8, Kim explained that when she was hospitalized for the mini-stroke, doctors discovered she had a pre-existing health issue.

"The minor TIA [transient ischemic attack] revealed that I have a PFO [patent foramen ovale], a hole in my heart that never closed," she said, according to People.

Unfortunately, the PFO wasn't detected in time for Kim to retain her spot on "Dancing With the Stars."

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star attempted to remain a contestant after her hospitalization by launching an online petition, which racked up more than 20,000 signatures. In the end, however, she was cut.

"I love 'Dancing with the Stars,' it's been the best experience of my life," she said. "I feel like they could have done something via satellite. They've made exceptions in the past."

